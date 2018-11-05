Popular UFO researcher Tyler Glockner who runs the conspiracy theory YouTube channel 'Secureteam10' has uploaded a video recently which shows strange lights appearing above the skies in a home in Colombia. The conspiracy theory channel also reveals that a helicopter was soon sent to the location to probe what was happening in the night skies.

"This happening took place just north of Bogota, Colombia, where a man on his balcony began noticing a formation of red lights that seem to be some sort of artificial control. They were later being investigated by a helicopter," says Tyler Glockner in the video.

In the initial moments of the video, there seem to be only four lights in the sky, but soon the number of lights got increased, and in no time, the sky is entirely illuminated with the mysterious red blaze.

The strange clip which was uploaded to YouTube soon went viral, and it has since then racked up more than 199,000 views. Most of the viewers who watched the video argued that something sinister is going on in the skies without the knowledge of the general public. Some people suggested that these lights could be emanated from an alien UFO vehicle, while some others claimed that these flares could be from secret experimental military vehicles.

"This is a light language. That the aliens are trying to communicate with us," commented Captain Noob, a YouTube user.

In the meantime, doomsday sayers have started claiming that these mysterious lights could indicate the arrival of Nibiru. As per these conspiracy theorists, Nibiru is not a lone planet, but a planetary system where advanced aliens live.

"Have you seen this news about Nibiru it's the 12th planet in our system and is said to be the home of aliens that made us and let us rule earth until they come back sometime in the early 21st century and these are coming from the ancient Sumerians who had intense knowledge of astronomy way before they should have just search it up and look at this it's important to why there's gonna be increased alien sightings," commented CentuirionYT, another YouTuber.

However, experts were quick to dismiss the alien UFO angle, and they made it clear that the mysterious lights spotted in the skies could have actually emanated from multiple drones. These skeptics also added that the helicopter was just flying past these lights and was not inspecting the event.