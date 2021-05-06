Conspiracy theorists all across the world strongly believe that aliens have been visiting the earth for hundreds of thousands of years. However, the scientific community strongly disagrees with this view, and they made it clear that there is no substantiative evidence to prove the presence of aliens on earth. But now, scientists have claimed that alien life will be discovered within the next five to ten years.

Scientists make an astonishing prediction

During the 2021 APS April Meeting, scientists revealed that alien discovery could happen sooner than people think. According to space scientists, a new and highly anticipated telescope could be the key to discovering alien life in distant space bodies.

Caprice Phillips, a second-year astronomy graduate student at The Ohio State University revealed that the launch of the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) could reshape the way in which humans search for alien life beyond the solar system. According to Phillips, the James Webb Telescope could help detect ammonia and the atmospheric conditions in distant planets.

"What really surprised me about the results is that we may realistically find signs of life on other planets in the next 5 to 10 years. Humankind has contemplated the question 'Are we alone? What is life? Is life elsewhere similar to us? My research suggests that for the first time, we have the scientific knowledge and technological capabilities to realistically begin to find the answers to these questions," said Phillips, Interesting Engineering reports.

Will NASA discover alien life this year?

A few months back, Dr Jim Green, a chief NASA scientist had claimed that alien life will be discovered on Mars in 2021. According to Green, the ongoing NASA mission on Mars could be crucial in detecting extraterrestrial life, at least in its microbial form.

Green also made it clear that human beings are not prepared to accept the realities surrounding alien existence.

"It will be revolutionary. It's like when Copernicus stated 'no we go around the Sun.' Completely revolutionary. It will start a whole new line of thinking. I don't think we're prepared for the results. We're not. I've been worried about that because I think we're close to finding it, and making some announcements," said Green.