On December 29, 2019, a mysterious explosion that unleashed green light happened in the skies of Saratoga County. Soon after the incident, local residents started calling up the police station to enquire what actually happened in the skies. In the meantime, conspiracy theorists and alien enthusiasts outlandishly started claiming that extraterrestrials are gearing up to invade earth.

What caused the mysterious explosion?

However, these claims made by conspiracy theorists were soon dismissed after the Saratoga County Sheriff's Department unveiled the real reason behind the explosion. After consulting a wide range of government agencies, Sheriff Michael Zurlo, on Thursday revealed that the loud explosion could be most likely a meteor that entered and burned up in the atmosphere.

In a statement issued, Zurlo revealed that his department received more than 30 reports of the explosion on Sunday night. The Sheriff added that the meteor determination was finalized after discussing with several government agencies that include the Federal Aviation Administration, FBI, the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the National Weather Service and NASA. The Sheriff's department also discussed the possibility of sighting with scientists and scholars before making the conclusion.

The mystery may linger for more time

Experts believe that this meteor might have landed somewhere in rural Adirondacks. As the area includes several mountains and water bodies, it will be quite hard for researchers to unveil the mystery regarding the meteor explosion incident.

Threats from space

Several space scientists including Dr Iain McDonald and Neil deGrasse Tyson believe that earth will face ultimate extinction from a doomsday asteroid. As per these experts, devastating events like asteroid hits are not confined to the past, and it will happen in the future too. As fears surrounding a possible asteroid hit in the future looms up, NASA, the United States space agency is developing a planetary defense weapon that aims to nudge an approaching space body from its original collision course trajectory.