Conspiracy theories all around the world strongly believe that alien existence on earth is real, and they claim that governments are well aware of an extraterrestrial presence. To substantiate this theory, these conspiracy theorists put forwards examples of UFO sightings and alien abduction testimonials shared by people from different parts of the globe. However, experts have different views on alien abduction testimonials shared by people.

Alien abductions connected to lucid dreaming

A recent study has suggested that lucid dreaming could be the primary cause of alien abduction feel among alleged victims. It should be noted that people will be partly aware during the time of lucid dreaming, and they could even control their dreams.

During the study, a team of Russian researchers prompted lucid dreamers to dream about encounters with aliens and UFOs. The results literally surprised researchers, as most of the participants claimed to have seen dreams that resembled actual descriptions of alleged alien abductions.

Interestingly, 12 percent of the participants spoke and physically interacted with aliens during their dreams. Unidentified flying objects which conspiracy theorists fondly call UFOs appeared in 28 percent of the alien encounters.

"It's no wonder that people who may have unknowingly been dreaming instead insist that they actually met with aliens who stole them away and transported them to UFOs," said Michael Raduga, a researcher at the Phase Research Center (PRC), a private facility in Moscow.

Alien abductions and the view of a MUFON researcher

Even though the study carried out by the Russian researcher ruled out the possibility of alien existence, conspiracy theorists and some extraterrestrial enthusiasts strongly argue that alien abductees could be telling real facts they experienced in life.

Recently, Chris Jones, a researcher at the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON) claimed that extraterrestrial abduction stories shared by people from different parts of the world could be real. Even though experts consider these testimonials planned hoaxes, Jones strongly denies it and made it clear that there is something mysterious behind this phenomenon.

"I think after seeing the stories and the testimony over years there's a very big commonality between the cases. It definitely warrants the interest and investigation we give it, just as much as a UFO sighting because there definitely is something to this phenomenon. The number of sightings and witnesses and experiences around the world point to the high probability that we do have species other than humans from beyond this earth interacting with the population of this planet," said Jones.

A few months back, Haim Eshed, a former Israeli space security chief had also claimed that alien existence on earth is real. According to Eshed, world powers like the United States and Israel are working closely with an advanced alien civilization. He also hinted at the presence of a galactic federation where humans and aliens are members.