It's the festive season and B-town stars are gearing up for Christmas bash. On Friday and Saturday evenings, B-town couple Rani Mukerji and Aditya Chopra celebrated their daughter Adira Chopra's 8th birthday on December 9. To celebrate the special occasion, several celebrities from Bollywood were seen arriving at the Yash Raj Studios. Some of the guests included filmmaker Karan Johar, Alia Bhatt, Neha Dhupia, Neil Nitin Mukesh, SRK and Shilpa Shetty among others.

Rani Mukerji's daughter Adira's Christmas-themed birthday bash

The theme of the party was Christmas and the venue was decorated with beautiful, lights, trees and gifts. The atmosphere gave a perfect Christmasy vibe.

Who wore what

For the party, Karan Johar opted for a black sweatshirt. He was accompanied by his twins--Yash and Roohi and was seen arriving in his black car.

Kareena Kapoor's youngest son Jehangir aka Jeh was also seen at the venue. He wore a lavender shirt and blue jeans. Kareena was not seen with him though. She attended another event in the city on the same day.

Netizens asked why was Kareena missing. While a section of netizens asked were of the view that Jeh is more attached to her nanny than Kareena.

Take a look at the comments

Alia Bhatt looks like a sunshine

Alia Bhatt was seen in a neon yellow outfit. She was seen arriving in her car while the paparazzi clicked her. She kept her hair tied. Netizens wondered where was Raha Kapoor.

The actor was targeted once again for her appearance. An eagle-eyed netizen points out that her eyelashes look different.."

See the comments below.

Neha Dhupia was seen entering YRF studios with her daughter Mehr. Neha chose a white top and paired it with blue jeans, while Mehr looked pretty in a white frock.

Shilpa Shetty was also seen arriving at the venue with husband Raj Kundra.

Actor Neil Nitin Mukesh also arrived for the party with his daughter Nurvi Neil Mukesh.

Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D'Souza's sons Riaan and Rahyl wore matching blue outfits and were seen twinning in style.

Shah Rukh Khan arrived with his younger son AbRam

Dunki star Shah Rukh Khan, who is Rani's close friend was seen attending Adira's birthday bash with his younger son AbRam. The star kid wore a green outfit, while SRK wasn't captured as he was in the car.

Shilpa Shetty shares inside pictures from the bash

Shilpa Shetty shared a series of pictures on her social media and posed with Rani.

Rani wore an off-shoulder red dress, while Shilpa wore a yellow top paired with jeans. Adira wasn't seen in the pictures.

Rani doesn't share her daughter Adira's picture on social media.

Why does Rani keep her daughter Adira away from the media glare?

When she appeared on Koffee With Karan with Kajol. She spoke about why she doesn't let paps click Adira.

When Karan Johar asked the actress, "Nobody has ever got a photograph of hers. I want to know, how do you manage this," Rani replied, "I tell them. Don't take Adira's pictures. They look at my eyes and they get scared." Rani also took a moment to thank the paparazzi for respecting her daughter's privacy and added, "That they know. Right from the time Adira was born, I think. And I have to thank all the paparazzi and media people. They really love me because they kind of respected that."

Rani Mukerji explained why she and her husband Aditya Chopra do not want their daughter to be photographed and said, "And they know how Adi is and it was our decision together that we didn't want Adira to be photographed because we have a different idea of how we want to raise Adira. So that she doesn't feel privileged or special in school. And that would happen only if she would not be photographed. So it was the first year when I was travelling with Adira and I told them please don't take baby's pictures and they kind of respected that."

Why's Aditya Chopra rarely photographed by the paparazzi at the airport?

Karan Johar asked Rani Mukerji, "Can you tell us the secret route that maybe we can also adopt at times." Rani Mukerji explained, "No, actually he is really simple when he moves around. So, I'm the honeybee. I've to make way for my child and my husband."

Work front

Rani was last seen in the drama Mrs Chattrjee Vs Norway. Directed by Ashima Chibber, the film also starred Anirban Bhattacharya, Jim Sarbh and Neena Gupta.