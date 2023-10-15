India is hosting the IOC session for the second time, marking a return after almost four decades since the last session was held in New Delhi in 1983.

On October 14, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the 141st International Olympic Committee (IOC) session at the Jio World Centre in Mumbai. This session is important as it gathers members of the International Olympic Committee to make vital decisions regarding the future of the Olympic Games.

As part of the inauguration, several Bollywood celebrities and sportspersons converged to the Jio World Centre. Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, and Shah Rukh Khan attended the event. In sports, Neeraj Chopra graced his presence.

The official handle of Shah Rukh Khan's fan page, Shah Rukh Khan's Universe, shared a small snippet on X (formerly Twitter), which featured Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone interacting with each other. While Deepika and Ranbir were seated behind.

It was indeed a picture-perfect moment for Ranbir and Deepika in the same frame.

The picture shows, Ranbir's head down and Alia seemingly lost while SRK is seen listening carefully. This led to several memes.

A user wrote, "Shah and Deepika show respect for others, listen very carefully when the Nepokids are not interested. This once again proves how humble and down-to-earth people Shah and Deep are.."

Another wrote, "Alia in other part of galaxy"

The third one mentioned, "Alia in Disney dream world."

The fourth one mentioned, " Others have a natural stance, Alia like always, soo lost in her own world..."

At the IOC session, Ranbir and Alia twinned in royal blue ethnic outfits

Alia looked gorgeous in a royal blue salwar and kameez which she paired with a matching net dupatta. She tied her hair in a neat bun and wore statement earrings and a bindi to complete her look.

Ranbir Kapoor was seen in a royal blue traditional jacket which he wore over an all-white kurta pajama set.

Deepika wore a checked Pantsuit

Deepika Padukone attended the event sans Ranveer Singh dressed in a pant-suit she looked smart as she flashed her dimples while posing for the paparazzi.