Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor is basking in the success of Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar. The film was received well by critics and fans. The actor is now gearing up for the release of his next film Animal, which has been directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga. The film is slated to hit the theatres in December 2023. The actor is busy with post-production work for the film and is spotted in and around the city.

Raha Kapoor and Alia Bhatt have a new ride

On Wednesday, 16 August 2023, Ranbir Kapoor was spotted in Mumbai in a swanky brand-new Range Rover car.

Dressed in a grey shirt and a bucket hat and denim the actor looked dapper as ever.

The actor waved at the paparazzi and posed shortly for the cameras.

As soon as the video of Ranbir stepping out of the car went viral. Netizens spotted that the silver Range Rover was decorated with garlands, indicating that it was a new purchase.

This means Ranbir Kapoor has added a new luxurious car to his car collection.

However, netizens weren't pleased with Ranbir Kapoor's car collection and slammed him for buying a car worth 4 cr.

Netizens react

A section of netizens quizzed about his earning. While few were of the view that, Ranbir purchased the car with Alia Bhatt's earnings.

A user wrote, "Iski toh movies chalti nhi , iske paas itne paise kaha se aate hai ?? (His films don't work, how come he has so much money?)

Another mentioned, "Raha's footprint on his car".

The third one said, "Alia ke paiso se liya hai isne usko jaida movies mil rahi or ab to Hollywood me bhi aa gyi Alia. (He must have taken from Alia's money, as his movies aren't working as well).

Recently, Alia Bhatt is heavily being trolled for her comment, Ranbir tells her to wipe off the lipstick.

Work front

Ranbir Kapoor will be seen in Animal and is slated to release in cinemas on December 1. The action thriller also stars Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandanna and Tripti Dimri. Apart from that he has the next two parts of the Brahmastra trilogy in his lineup. The franchise has been created by Ayan Mukerji and also stars Alia Bhatt in the lead. Reportedly, Ranbir and Alia are also set to collaborate again for Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana.

Alia Bhatt is basking in the success of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. She also made her Hollywood debut with Heart of Stone.