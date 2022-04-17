Alia Bhatt – Ranbir Kapoor's white wedding has taken over the internet. The duo shared loved up, mushy pictures from their wedding and pre-wedding festivities. Internet was soon floored with how simple the two kept their marriage and how Alia opted for a no make-up look for her wedding. The two have made trends with their ethereal wedding ceremony.

Alia, Kangana and Sonam's white look

However, now, Alia Bhatt's wedding lehenga is grabbing the limelight for different reasons. Alia Bhatt's wedding lehenga seemed heavily inspired by Kangana Ranaut's look for her brother's wedding in 2020. Sonam Kapoor too had worn similar outfit earlier. "@aliaabhatt s wedding dress has been worn by @kanganaranaut ages back!!" said one user. "So Alia's wedding saree is inspired by this?" asked another user.

"Nah, their outfits are not the same, but eerily similar! Kangus is floral, @aliaabhatt has butterflies and what not! But @sabyasachiofficial is lazy AF! Can't believe they didn't run this by @aliaabhatt because no way would she choose something for her big day that would give more ammo to Kangana to use against her," opined a user. "Despite the similarities, Alia looked stunning as a bride," said another.

Instagram

Alia's breathtaking wedding pictures

Alia Bhatt shared several wedding pictures and wrote, "Today, surrounded by our family and friends, at home ... in our favourite spot - the balcony we've spent the last 5 years of our relationship - we got married. With so much already behind us, we can't wait to build more memories together ... memories that are full of love, laughter, comfortable silences, movie nights, silly fights, wine delights and Chinese bites. Thank you for all the love and light during this very momentous time in our lives. It has made this moment all the more special. Love,Ranbir and Alia."