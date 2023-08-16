Alia Bhatt's sarees from Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani have a separate fanbase of its own. The diva played the part of a Bengali journalist, Rani Chatterjee, and wowed fans with her jhumkas, thumkas and gorgeous sarees. With so much love pouring in for the wardrobe, the actress decided to sell of the 'Rani collection' sarees for a good cause.

Alia selling off the Rani collection

"There's been so much love for my sarees in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani that Manish [Malhotra] and I have been working closely together to ensure that all the sarees that I have worn while promoting the film, reach you, my dear Ranis." The Heart of Stone actress went on to add that the amount generated from the auction will go to charity.

"100% of the proceeds from the sale of these sarees will go towards preventive and promotive healthcare of vulnerable women and children through SNEHA." Manish Malhotra's website crashed down owing to the huge footfall. The sarees cost somewhere between Rs. 48,000 and 58,000 and were sold out quickly.

The Kudmayi song

Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh's RARKPK has received glorious reviews from fans and critics. The film also stars Tota Roy Chowdhury, Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi and Dharmendra. The Kudmayi song was shot four days after Alia Bhatt's real wedding with Ranbir Kapoor and some of the moments in the song have been lifted from Alia – Ranbir's real marriage.