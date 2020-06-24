Alia Bhatt's mother Soni Razdan has now joined the nepotism debate. She has taken a stand in favor of stars' children while asking the people who have spoken against the issue whether they would oppose their kids if they wish to follow in their footsteps.

Soni Razdan was responding to a tweet posted by filmmaker Hansal Mehta. She wrote, "The expectation that people have because of whose son or daughter you are is much more. Also those who r ranting about nepotism today and who have made it on their own will also have kids one day. And what if they want to join the industry? Will they stop them from doing so? [sic]"

End Hypocrisy

Razdan added that the debate has been narrowed down to target a section of people in the industry. She said, "The debate has been narrowed down to target certain people. Not for the sake of reform or larger good. Before nepotism ends we must work towards reducing hypocrisy and 'vested interest publicity'. Bullying must end. Bullies must be called out. Not talent."

What did he write?

Hansal Mehta posted, "This nepotism debate must be broadened. Merit counts most. My son got a step in the door because of me. And why not. But he's been an integral part of my best work because he is talented, disciplined, hardworking and shares similar values as me. Not just because he's my son.

He will make films not because I will produce them. I might not. But because he deserves to make them. He will have a career only if he survives. It is ultimately him and not his father who will build his career. My shadow is both his biggest benefit and greatest bane.[sic]"

The nepotism debate has been reignited following the death of Sushant Singh Rajput. Nikhil Dwivedi, Shekhar Kapur, Prakash Raj, Kangana Ranaut, Vivek Oberoi, Raveena Tandon and many others have spoken about the system controlled by the powerful minority.

Celebrities like Karan Johar, Salman Khan and stars kids like Sonakshi Sinha, Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan have come under severe criticism from the netizens.