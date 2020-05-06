Ever since the release of their debut films – Ishaqzaade and Student of the Year – Parineeti Chopra and Alia Bhatt were often pitted against each-other. From their choice of films, success of films, dressing sense to fashion statements; everything was making news and the two were constantly compared with one another.

So it didn't come as a surprise when Alia Bhatt took Parineeti Chopra's name for an answer than wasn't much of a compliment. During the rapid fire round, when Karan Johar asked Alia Bhatt, whom would she like to give the book, 'Style for Dummies', she replied, "I don't want to offend anyone but, because I think Parineeti is such a good actor, she can do much better in that zone. She has a very pretty face. Parineeti Chopra needs help with her fashion sense," said a Bollywood life report.

Parineeti's take

However, not the one to get offended that easily, Parineeti took the statement quite sportingly and said, "Alia was joking about it. However, what she said was true. My sense of style is terrible and I do not understand fashion. I could do with some style tips."

Alia Bhatt had even tied-up with a fashion portal to design the capsule collection. "I would like to design for Parineeti Chopra. My fashion line is for every girl. A mid twenty or a mid thirty something can wear my clothes," Bhatt had told TOI.

Delving more into her fashion line

Further talking about her fashion line, Alia had said, "The collection is very simple, it's very me. I wanted to be involved in this so we sat and discussed a lot. It's a fall winter collection. So there are lot of sweat shirts. It is very personal and special for me. I want everybody to enjoy this. A lot of importance has been given to animal prints as I love animals," she said.

Talking about collaborating with Manish for the fashion line, Alia had said, "I have worked with Manish Malhotra in my first film. He is a very enthusiastic person and he changes his style with time. He is always excited to do new things."