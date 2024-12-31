Alia Bhatt's Jigra, Kartik Aaryan's Chandu Champion to Varun Dhawan's Baby John: Flop films of 2024

As 2024 comes to an end, Bollywood saw big banner film closing, some filmmakers even changed the date to avoid the clash. Despite numerous attempts, the year gone by failed to entertain the audiences.

More than Bollywood, Telegu cinema ruled the box office this year, be it Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2 or Prabhas Kalki 2898 AD, respectively. From Alia Bhatt to Varun Dhawan, and even Akshay Kumar's film failed at the box office.

Several high-budget films featuring superstars failed to impact the audience and eventually flopped at the box office. Here's a look at some of the year's biggest disappointments.

Jigra

Alia Bhatt and Vedang Raina's Jigra left fans disappointed, the film collected around Rs 31 crore in India and a worldwide gross of approximately Rs 62 crore, making it one of Alia Bhatt's lowest-grossing films to date. The film is streaming on Netflix India.

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan

Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff left no stone unturned to promote the film, however, the film fell flat due to its lacklustre script and over-the-top action sequences. Even Akshay Kumarand Tiger Shroff coming together for the first time didn't save the film. Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. Despite having been made on a massive budget of Rs 350 crore, the film failed to attract audiences to theatres after day 1 and eventually ended its run at the box office by earning only Rs111.49 crore. Helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar, the film became one of the biggest disasters of 2024.

Maidaan

Ajay Devgn's Maidaan was a heart-hitting film which touched upon a sensitive subject, the film talks about Syed Abdul Rahim, the coach who shaped Indian football. The film was delayed time and again and clashed with Bade Miyan Chote Miyan leading to the film's failure at the box office. Made on a massive budget of Rs 250 crore, the film collected only Rs 71 crore at the box office worldwide.

Baby John

Baby John, starring Varun Dhawan, Keerthy Suresh, and Wamiqa Gabbi released on December 25, 2024, the film tanked miserably at the box office. The film has so Rs 1.61 crore on day six, according to Sacnilk.com.

Baby John recorded its lowest single-day earnings on its first Monday. The film had a decent start on December 25, collecting Rs 11.25 crore. However, collections dropped sharply from the second day and haven't recovered since. So far, the film has earned Rs 30.26 crore.

Chandu Champion

Kartik Aaryan starrer Chandu Champion which is a biopic on first Paralympics gold medallist Murlikant Petkar. Kartik Aaryan's acting was lauded, but the film didn't appeal to the masses. The film grossed Rs74.35 crore in India and Rs 13.79 crore overseas for a worldwide total of Rs 88.14 crore. The film failed to enter Rs 100 crores.