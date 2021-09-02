Alia Bhatt's intimate scene will now be scrapped off from Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi. The film's intimate scene between Alia Bhatt and Shantanu Maheshwari would now be chopped off.

The film, which was earlier supposed to release in July 2021, has now been pushed to a further date. Bhansali is not ready to release the film on OTT but waiting to relase it in theatres first.

Removing the lovemaking scene

Amid all this, owing to the pandemic, Bhansali has decided to remove the love making scene between Alia and Shantanu. "It's better to be safe than sorry in these troubled times. Physical intimacy would definitely be avoided in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's shooting. He will find another way of showing a romantic closeness," a report quoting a sources said.

Bhansali not ready to take the film to the OTT route

While many filmmakers decided to go ahead and release films on OTT platforms, Bhansali is not ready to bow down. He feels the grand stature of the film deserves the big screen and wouldn't compromise on that.

"SLB is immensely pleased with the end result. He feels Gangubai Kathiawadi is his biggest and best film to date in terms of the scale and size of the visuals and emotions. These cannot be relocated to the OTT platform at any cost," a Spotboye report had stated.

After the wrapping of the film's shoot, Alia Bhatt had shared pictures from the sets and written, "We started shooting Gangubai on the 8th of December 2019 .. and we wrapped the film now 2 years later! This film and set has been through two lockdowns.. two cyclones.. director and actor getting covid during the making!!! the troubles the set has faced is another film all together!"