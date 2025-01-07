Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor rang in the New Year with his wife, actor Alia Bhatt, and their daughter, Raha Kapoor. They were accompanied by the Kapoor clan and close friends, including Ayan Mukerji, Alia Bhatt's sister Shaheen Bhatt, Neetu Kapoor, and Soni Razdan.

Alia Bhatt and Neetu Kapoor took to social media to share candid pictures and videos from their weekend getaway.

On Tuesday, Ranbir Kapoor gave a pleasant surprise to his fans and followers. He was spotted in his swanky, luxurious car—a Mercedes-Benz AMG SL55 4Matic. The actor's driver was at the wheel while Ranbir sat in the passenger seat. He waved at the paparazzi.

Ranbir looked dapper in a casual outfit. His clean-shaven look for his recent film and sleek jawline caught everyone's attention.

About car and pricing

Ranbir Kapoor's brand-new Mercedes-Benz AMG SL55 4Matic in red costs ₹3 crore. The car was registered on December 27, and on January 7, the actor took it for a long drive.

Ranbir's car collection includes a Bentley Continental worth Rs 8 crore and a Lexus LM valued at Rs 2.5 crore. In June 2024, he brought home the Lexus LM. Netizens were curious to learn more about Ranbir's latest purchase.

A user mentioned, "Someone gifts him a good road where he can drive this!"

Another mentioned, "Why buy cars, if you're not going to drive them, POINTLESS."

The third one mentioned, "A user wrote, "Iski toh movies chalti nhi , iske paas itne paise kaha se aate hai ?? (His films don't work, how come he has so much money?)"

Work Front

Ranbir will be essaying the role of Lord Ram in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana. While the first part of the film will be released in Diwali 2026, the second part will be released on Diwali 2027.