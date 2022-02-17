Gangubai Kathiawadi's release seems to be in trouble as her adopted family has asked for a stay on the release. The Alia Bhatt starrer, Sanjay Leela Bhansali helmed film is slated for release on February, 25. The film is loosely based on Hussain Zaidi's book Mafia Queens of Mumbai. And revolves around Gangubai, the biggest brothel madam. However, the family has sought stay on the release of the film.

The family wants to stay the release

The family has reportedly sent charges of defamation and stay to Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Hussain Zaidi. Advocate Narendra Dubey, who has been hired by Gangubai's adopted family told a publication that the family is objecting to the nude and obscene manner in which she is being represented. "Nobody wants their mother to be portrayed as a prostitute. Even the son of a prostitute won't want that. It is just for the sake of money, it assassinates the character of a person. It is not a matter of mother and son, it is a matter of respect and dignity for every woman. No woman would want to be portrayed in such a nude and obscene manner," he said.

The advocate further said, "Even if we believe what Hussain Zaidi wrote in his book, he said Gangubai never wanted to become a prostitute. Would that woman then, want to be portrayed as a prostitute? She was a social worker and her family informed me that Morarji Desai, Jawahar Lal Nehru, and Atal Bihari Vajpayee used to visit her home during elections because she was a renowned face in Kamathipura at that point. She fought for the rights of prostitutes."