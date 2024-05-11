Alia Bhatt is flying high and how! After back-to-back hits, winning National award, and appearing on Times's 100 Most Influential List, Alia has now wowed the world with her Met Gala look. The actress made waves at the Met Gala 2024 with her Sabyasachi saree, paying homage to the theme, Garden of Time. The diva impressed the whole nation with her style and outfit at the event.

Kareena showers love

And now, Kareena Kapoor Khan has also heaped praise at the actress. Sharing pictures from the gala, Alia Bhatt captioned the post, "Till we meet again Met Gala 2024."

Taking to the comments section in Alia's post, Kareena wrote, "Alia The Bestest."

"Ethereal and beautiful," Soni Razdan commented and Tanishaa Mukerji wrote, "Lil Princess."

"It was a call to the Garden of Time - an ode to art and eternity. Timelessness is endless, and we acknowledge that things crafted with time and care, can last forever. In our journey for an Indian interpretation of this universal theme, the outfit took on a life of its own," Alia had shared a post.

Alia explains the dress

"Nothing embodies tradition and innovation like the saree; in the skilled hands of @sabyasachiofficial, this vision found its fullest expression. We looked to the past as a guide for the future, drawing inspiration from the timeless sophistication of Indian nobility. We focused on intricate craftsmanship, incorporating hand embroidery, precious stones, along with elegant beadwork and fringes, distinctive of the 1920's fringe style. Our colour palette pays homage to nature's beauty, echoing the earth, sky, and sea," the Gangubai Kathiawadi actress further explained.