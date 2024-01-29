Alia Bhatt won the Filmfare Award for Best Actress in a Lead role for Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. Alia beat Rani Mukerji, Kiara Advani, Bhumi Pednekar and Deepika Padukone to lift the coveted award. While Rani was nominated for Mrs. Chatterjee vs. Norway, Kiara was nominated for Satyaprem Ki Katha. Deepika Padukone made it to the nominations for her role in Pathaan, and Bhumi Pednekar was nominated for Thank You for Coming.

Alia Bhatt's candid moments

Alia Bhatt lifted the Best Actress' trophy, while her husband Ranbir Kapoor won the award for Best Actor for Animal. Alia has now shared some memorable moments from the Filmfare Awards ceremony. Let's take a look. The first picture she shared is that of her and Ranbir Kapoor, both lifting the trophy and posing with it. The happiness and pride exuberating from their faces and body language. In the second picture, Alia is seen sharing a warm and tight hug with her mentor Karan Johar.

The third picture is that of Alia Bhatt with her Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani co-star and her onscreen mother in the film, Shabana Azmi. The two ladies were clicked holding hands and sharing a candid moment. The next few pictures are of Alia Bhatt and her glamorous gown for the night. The diva can be seen posing in the pictures, flaunting her curves and her beautiful outfit for the night.

The next picture is that of Ranbir Kapoor's performance at the Filmfare Awards. Ranbir made the audience go crazy with his performance on Animal songs as he danced with Tripti Dimri. Later, he was also seen dancing with Alia Bhatt on a popular track from the film Jamal Kudu balancing a glass on his head.

Alia - Ranbir make the audience go awww

In the next picture, we see a candid moment between Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor as they hold hands, and the Kapoor boy seems to be whispering something to her. Alia's blush and smile seemed to tug at everyone's heart. The next picture is the moment Alia's name gets announced for Best Actress. Alia Bhatt thanked the entire team of Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani in her Instagram post.