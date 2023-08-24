There seems to be some bad news for the fans of Alia Bhatt. The actress has opted out of Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana. While there was never any official confirmation, reports of Alia Bhatt playing the role of Goddess Sita in the magnum opus had been doing the rounds. However, the Gangubai Kathiawadi actress has reportedly turned down the role.

Alia Bhatt turns down

The Nitesh Tiwari's mega project was supposed to be a three-part film and the shooting for the same was supposed to start from December. However, the latest we know is that the makers will now have to look for another 'Sita' as Alia Bhatt has turned down the project. The reason? Date issues. A Pinkvilla report states that despite multiple attempts, makers and Alia couldn't arrive at the same dates for the commencement of the film.

Makers cautious after Adipurush row

There were also the reports of the makers being 'extra cautious' after the whole Adipurush debacle. Prabhas and Kriti Sanon starrer Adipurush had landed in hot waters over some of its dialogues. Such was the uproar and outrage that the makers had to change the questionable dialogues.

"Nitesh Tiwari and his team are being extra cautious in terms of how they plan to approach making Ramayan.' The source added they 'want to keep it as authentic as possible'. They also want to be cautious of the dialogues, especially after Adipurush received flak for its 'cringe-worthy dialogues'," an India Today report stated.

Fans of Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor were looking forward to see the couple as Lord Ram and Goddess Sita. But, this news might break their hearts.