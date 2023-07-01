For a while now there have been rumours of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt playing Lord Ram and Sita in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana. And the latest we hear is that the makers are being 'extra cautious' after the whole Adipurush debacle. Prabhas and Kriti Sanon starrer Adipurush landed in some hot waters over some of its dialogues.

Makers wary after Adipurush controversy

Such was the uproar and outrage that the makers had to change the questionable dialogues to what suited the audience better. And the whole controversy has now made the Ranbir Kapoor starrer Ramayana makers wary.

"Nitesh Tiwari and his team are being extra cautious in terms of how they plan to approach making Ramayan.' The source added they 'want to keep it as authentic as possible'. They also want to be cautious of the dialogues, especially after Adipurush received flak for its 'cringe-worthy dialogues'," an India Today report stated.

"Adipurush shouldn't be repeated'

"Nitesh will take care of the looks because he wouldn't want anything funky. He will also make sure that he creates it in a way that is respectful. He should also not put songs that are controversial but keep it clean. They will be showing the Gods on screen so no contemporary costumes or makeup should be used. Basically, they should be cautious about every aspect. Adipurush shouldn't be repeated. Make it in a way that the audience will accept," trade analyst Ramesh Bala said.

Though neither Alia Bhatt nor Ranbir Kapoor have confirmed the news of starring in Ramayana, the reports have been doing the rounds on social media.