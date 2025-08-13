Alia Bhatt sweats it out on Paddle Ball court; netizens say 'she is copying Deepika Padukone'

B-town is currently obsessed with pickleball and paddleball games and is often seen sweating it out on the court. Several photos and videos of celebs playing either football, paddleball, or pickleball often go viral. Of late, we have been seeing Alia adapting to a new fitness regime and playing paddleball. The actor gets papped every now and then as she heads to the court.

On Tuesday evening, Alia was papped playing the game, sweating it out. The paps zoomed in on the court as Alia smashed shots.

For the game, Alia wore a white tennis skirt, shorts, a pink tank top, and a black bralette. Netizens lauded her for her fitness regime, while many called out Alia for her outfit and said she is copying Deepika Padukone.

A user wrote, "She wants to play the biopic of Sania Mirza.."

Another wrote, "Obviously, the only thing remaining from ' I must copy DP' list. She HAD to play the same game as @deepikapadukone @aliaabhatt is such a shameless copycat almost feel bad for her sad life.."

Last week, Alia Bhatt headed for a paddleball practice session. In the viral videos, she appeared rushed, bumping into people on her way to the court.

Work front

Love and War was officially announced in January 2024. The original announcement on Instagram read, "We Bring You Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Epic Saga Love & War. See You At The Movies." It came with the signatures of the lead trio, Ranbir, Alia, and Vicky. Love and War is expected to go on floors in the coming months.

The film is slated to be released in March 2026.