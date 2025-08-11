Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone is currently embracing motherhood, leaving no stone unturned to be with her daughter, Dua. Putting her professional commitments on hold, the actor is fully devoted to fulfilling her motherly duties.

Recently, Deepika made headlines for walking out of director Sandeep Reddy Vanga's upcoming film Spirit. As per reports, she opted out because she wanted to limit her shooting schedule to no more than a few hours a day, citing her motherhood responsibilities. Following this, Sandeep reportedly objected to many of her demands, and she was replaced by Triptii Dimri.

Now, it has been reported that Deepika has also stepped away from the Hindi remake of The Intern, in which she was to star alongside Amitabh Bachchan. Instead of acting, she will focus entirely on producing the film under her banner, KA Productions.

A source close to the development confirmed to Mid-Day that Padukone will now be involved solely as a producer. "This time, Deepika will step away from acting in the film to serve solely as a producer, overseeing the creative and logistical reboot. A new leading lady is being cast to play the part she was once slated to perform."

The source added that Padukone is using this shift to expand her creative horizons. "The Intern is the first of five projects she plans to mount in the coming year. She is looking to tell stories that are globally relevant."

There were also rumours that Deepika might be exiting Kalki 2, with reports suggesting friction on set due to her demands for shorter workdays after becoming a mother. This allegedly could have led to her role being reduced or removed. However, sources close to the production soon debunked these rumours, clarifying that there had been no shoot, interaction, or fallout, as the film is still in development.

Speaking about The Intern back in 2020, Deepika had said, "The Intern is an intimate, relationship-driven film, set in and around the workplace; a story that I believe is very relevant to the present-day social and cultural environment. I have been looking for a light, breezy comedy-drama, and this story fits in seamlessly. I cannot wait to begin this journey."

According to Deepika's 2021 Instagram post, the Intern remake will be co-produced by Sunil Kheterpal, with Warner Brothers India, KA Productions, and Azure Entertainment collaborating on the project. Amit Ravindernath Sharma was set to direct the film, which was initially planned for a summer 2022 release.

The Intern has also inspired other adaptations, including a 2022 Japanese TV version titled Unicorn ni Notte, where Hidetoshi Nishijima played the Robert De Niro role and Mei Nagano portrayed Anne Hathaway's character.

Deepika Padukone was last seen in the 2024 Diwali release Singham Again. She welcomed her daughter Dua with husband Ranveer Singh in September last year.

