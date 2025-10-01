The Durga Puja festivities are in full swing, with several celebrities gracing the North Bombay Sarbojanin Durga Puja pandal in Mumbai, organised by the families of Kajol and Rani Mukerji. On Wednesday, on the occasion of Maha Navami, Alia Bhatt visited the pandal to seek the blessings of Maa Durga.

Alia exuded grace and radiance as she draped a traditional Bengali-style saree, paired with a full-sleeve white v-neckline blouse.She completed her look with shankha-polā bangles, adding a touch of cultural charm.

Several photos and videos of the actress greeting the media, clicking selfies with Tanishaa and Rani, and posing for the paparazzi have gone viral. At the pandal, she was seen chatting with Rani Mukerji and posing with Ayan Mukerji and Tanishaa.

At one point, she accidentally stepped on Rani's sari, which led to a lighthearted moment as the two laughed it off. Alia and Rani hugged and kissed each other; she also posed with her director-friend Ayan Mukerji and Kajol's sister, Tanishaa Mukerji.

Alia Bhatt's chaotic fan moment at pandal

Among the viral videos, one clip shows Alia's bodyguard pushing fans away at the entrance of the pandal as she was about to step in for darshan. Her security team drew criticism for being too rough with people who were only trying to take selfies.

Another video shows a female fan grabbing Alia's hand and pulling her closer to click a selfie. Alia got worried and scared, and in no time, her security quickly attempted to pull her away. Alia told her security to keep calm and assured them that it was fine and graciously posed for the photo with the fan before walking away, asking her team not to create any chaos at the pandal premises.

In the clip, she is heard saying, 'Aaram Se'

Her composed gesture was widely appreciated, with netizens praising how she handled the situation.

Meanwhile, over the last few days, several stars, including Priyanka Chopra, Jaya Bachchan, Twinkle Khanna, Bipasha Basu, Karan Singh Grover, and Genelia D'Souza, have also attended the celebrations at the Durga Puja pandal.

Jackie Shroff, Kajol, and Rani Mukerji also served bhog to devotees as they marked their presence at the pandal.