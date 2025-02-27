Popular Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt's fashion game is always on point, and she effortlessly slays in every outfit she wears. Apart from being a prolific actor, Alia is also known for her dedication to fitness. She has recently taken up pickleball and is excelling at the sport, often spotted practising diligently.

Alia Bhatt fat-shamed for body-hugging black athleisure after an intense pickleball session

On Wednesday, Alia was seen heading towards her car after an intense pickleball session and a workout at the gym. She kept her look simple yet stylish, wearing a black tank top over a sports bra, paired with comfortable gym shorts. She completed her look with black sports shoes and carried a striped bag. As she made her way to the car, paparazzi requested her to pose, but she chose to avoid them and headed straight inside.

Her behaviour didn't sit well with netizens, who criticised her for ignoring the media. Some special media users also fat-shamed her, speculating that she had gained weight.

Speaking about her fitness Alia Bhatt said, shared that she works out six days a week and combines different types of exercises. She said, "I work out six days a week! Unless I'm travelling or not well. I do strength training four times a week and yoga/pilates along with some steady-state cardio the rest of the week."

Alia Bhatt at Sanjay Leela Bhansali's birthday bash

Recently, Alia attended filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali's birthday bash with her husband, actor Ranbir Kapoor. Vicky Kaushal, who is currently basking in the success of Chhaava, was also present. The trio will be seen together in Bhansali's upcoming film Love and War.

Sharing glimpses from the celebration, Alia wrote, "A quick break from night shoots to celebrate our director happy birthday magician sir (and happy 3 to our Gangu too) & lastly many many cheers and claps for Vicky Kaushal absolutely smashing the box office with Chhaava!!! Chalo abhi party over... back to shoot (sic)."