The fourth edition of the Filmfare OTT Awards was held amid fanfare and celebrations on Sunday. A slew of stars walked down the red carpet to celebrate the excellence in the world of OTT. Karishma Tanna and Harman Baweja starrer Scoop walked away with the best series award while Abhay Deol's Trial By Fire won the best series critics. Alia Bhatt, Vijay Varma, Sonakshi Sinha, Rajkumar Rao, Manoj Bajpayee, Sanya Malhotra, Sharmila Tagore and many others walked away with the black lady in various categories. Here we look at the complete list:

Best Series - Scoop

Best Series, Critics' - Trial By Fire

Best Director Series - Vikramaditya Motwane (Jubilee)

#KarishmaTanna shares her experience working on #Scoop and more at the #FilmfareOTTAwards2023, Co-powered by Hyundai Motor India, Ajio and Film Bandhu - Government of Uttar Pradesh, in Association with Fura Gems and ITC Fiama. @fiamaindia @hyundaiindia pic.twitter.com/nUAFItczai — Filmfare (@filmfare) November 26, 2023

Best Director, Critics' - Randeep Jha (Kohrra)

Best Actor, Series (Male): Drama - Suvinder Vicky (Kohrra)

Major win!✨️#VijayVarma poses with #ManushiChillar and #RameshTaurani onstage at the #FilmfareOTTAwards2023, co-powered by Hyundai Motor India, Ajio and Film Bandhu - Government of Uttar Pradesh, in association with Fura Gems and ITC Fiama. pic.twitter.com/PX55h7yIaN — Filmfare (@filmfare) November 26, 2023

Best Actor, Series (Male), Critics': Drama - Vijay Varma (Dahaad)

Best Actor, Series (Female): Drama - Rajshri Deshpande (Trial By Fire)

Best Actor, Series (Female), Critics': Drama - Karishma Tanna (Scoop), Sonakshi Sinha (Dahaad)

#KonkonaSenSharma talks about her return to the directors chair with #LustStories2 and more at the #FilmfareOTTAwards2023, Co-powered by Hyundai Motor India, Ajio and Film Bandhu - Government of Uttar Pradesh, in Association with Fura Gems and ITC Fiama. ?@hyundaiindia… pic.twitter.com/0Gi88NeL3J — Filmfare (@filmfare) November 26, 2023

Best Supporting Actor, Series (Male): Drama - Barun Sobti (Kohrra)

Best Supporting Actor, Series (Female): Drama - Tillotama Shome (Delhi Crime Season 2)

Best Actor, Series (Male): Comedy - Abhishek Banerjee (The Great Weddings Of Munnes)

#EijazKhan shares which OTT project he would love to be a part of at the #FilmfareOTTAwards2023, Co-powered by Hyundai Motor India, Ajio and Film Bandhu - Government of Uttar Pradesh, in Association with Fura Gems and ITC Fiama. @hyundaiindia @fiamaindia pic.twitter.com/GUnrUuROdI — Filmfare (@filmfare) November 27, 2023

Best Actor, Series (Female): Comedy - Maanvi Gagroo (Tvf Tripling)

Best Supporting Actor, Series (Male): Comedy - Arunabh Kumar (Tvf Pitchers S2)

Best Supporting Actor, Series (Female): Comedy - Shernaz Patel (Tvf Tripling S3)

Best Comedy (Series/Specials) - Tvf Pitchers S2

Best Non-Fiction Original, Series/Special - Cinema Marte Dum Tak

Best Film, Web Original - Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai

Best Director, Web Original Film - Apoorv Singh Karki (Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai)

The big win!✨️



ManojBajpayee poses with the Black Lady at the #FilmfareOTTAwards2023 co-powered by Hyundai Motor India, Ajio and Film Bandhu - Government of Uttar Pradesh, in association with Fura Gems and ITC Fiama. pic.twitter.com/ZyvDfzT8wu — Filmfare (@filmfare) November 26, 2023

Best Actor, Web Original Film (Male) - Manoj Bajpayee (Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai)

Best Actor, Critics' (Male): Film - Rajkummar Rao (Monica O My Darling)

Best Actor, Web Original Film (Female) - Alia Bhatt (Darlings)

Best Actor, Critics' (Female): Film - Sharmila Tagore (Gulmohar), Sanya Malhotra (Kathal)

Best Supporting Actor, Web Original Film (Male) - Suraj Sharma (Gulmohar)

Give it up for #RajkummarRao!✨️



The actor gets clicked with his Award at the #FilmfareOTTAwards2023 co-powered by Hyundai Motor India, Ajio and Film Bandhu - Government of Uttar Pradesh, in association with Fura Gems and ITC Fiama. pic.twitter.com/uehT2ErCSr — Filmfare (@filmfare) November 26, 2023

Best Supporting Actor, Web Original Film (Female) - Amruta Subhash (Lust Stories 2), Shefali Shah (Darlings)