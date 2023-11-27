Looks drunk; Ranbir Kapoor brutally trolled for roughly putting his hand over Alia Bhatts shoulder [Watch] Close
"Looks drunk"; Ranbir Kapoor brutally trolled for roughly putting his hand over Alia Bhatt's shoulder [Watch]

The fourth edition of the Filmfare OTT Awards was held amid fanfare and celebrations on Sunday. A slew of stars walked down the red carpet to celebrate the excellence in the world of OTT. Karishma Tanna and Harman Baweja starrer Scoop walked away with the best series award while Abhay Deol's Trial By Fire won the best series critics. Alia Bhatt, Vijay Varma, Sonakshi Sinha, Rajkumar Rao, Manoj Bajpayee, Sanya Malhotra, Sharmila Tagore and many others walked away with the black lady in various categories. Here we look at the complete list:

Alia Bhatt at Filmfare OTT Awards 2023
Alia Bhatt at Filmfare OTT Awards 2023

Best Series - Scoop
Best Series, Critics' - Trial By Fire
Best Director Series - Vikramaditya Motwane (Jubilee)

Best Director, Critics' - Randeep Jha (Kohrra)
Best Actor, Series (Male): Drama - Suvinder Vicky (Kohrra)

Best Actor, Series (Male), Critics': Drama - Vijay Varma (Dahaad)
Best Actor, Series (Female): Drama - Rajshri Deshpande (Trial By Fire)
Best Actor, Series (Female), Critics': Drama - Karishma Tanna (Scoop), Sonakshi Sinha (Dahaad)

Best Supporting Actor, Series (Male): Drama - Barun Sobti (Kohrra)
Best Supporting Actor, Series (Female): Drama - Tillotama Shome (Delhi Crime Season 2)
Best Actor, Series (Male): Comedy - Abhishek Banerjee (The Great Weddings Of Munnes)

Best Actor, Series (Female): Comedy - Maanvi Gagroo (Tvf Tripling)
Best Supporting Actor, Series (Male): Comedy - Arunabh Kumar (Tvf Pitchers S2)
Best Supporting Actor, Series (Female): Comedy - Shernaz Patel (Tvf Tripling S3)
Best Comedy (Series/Specials) - Tvf Pitchers S2

Best Non-Fiction Original, Series/Special - Cinema Marte Dum Tak
Best Film, Web Original - Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai
Best Director, Web Original Film - Apoorv Singh Karki (Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai)

Best Actor, Web Original Film (Male) - Manoj Bajpayee (Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai)
Best Actor, Critics' (Male): Film - Rajkummar Rao (Monica O My Darling)

Best Actor, Web Original Film (Female) - Alia Bhatt (Darlings)
Best Actor, Critics' (Female): Film - Sharmila Tagore (Gulmohar), Sanya Malhotra (Kathal)
Best Supporting Actor, Web Original Film (Male) - Suraj Sharma (Gulmohar)

Best Supporting Actor, Web Original Film (Female) - Amruta Subhash (Lust Stories 2), Shefali Shah (Darlings)

Also Read