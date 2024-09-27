Alia Bhatt is widening her fan base not just in North but down South too. The actress recently crooned a few lines of Devara song - Chuttamalle in Telugu and left everyone impressed. Jr NTR and Alia Bhatt came together to promote their upcoming films - Devara and Jigra. The event was hosted by Karan Johar. "The ever gorgeous @aliaa08 sang the global sensation #Chuttamalle song. #Devara @tarak9999 #DevaraKaJigra," the Devara team shared on its social media.

Jr NTR bowled over

Jr NTR could be seen saying 'Wow' and 'Just wow' listening to Alia sing. And it wasn't just Jr NTR who was impressed, going by the comments section everyone seems floored by Alia's diction and hold on the Telugu song. "Alia's voice is so beautiful," wrote a user. "Beautifully singing," another user commented. "Wow! The lady knows how to woo," read a comment.

Social media goes gaga

"Alia is unstoppable," read another comment. "She should get into singing too," read one more of the comments. "Alia Bhatt winning hearts of Telugu people again," a social media user commented. "Why not give her a chance to sing for a Telugu film," asked a fan. Alia, who is producing Jigra along with Karan Johar said that when she signed the film she was in her 'tigress' mode.

"When I signed Jigra I think I was in my tigress mode. I was in my most protective- like, 'No one come near her,' mode. That was the energy. That is why I always say destiny, luck, life has so much to play in things going a certain way. Forget the fate of Jigra, the fact that it came to me also was... wow what is this timing! That I am feeling this way and it came. It had all of those things laced over it," she said in a chat.