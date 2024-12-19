Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor reminded everyone of Raj Kapoor and Krishna Raj Kapoor as they hosted Raj Kapoor's 100th birth anniversary event. The power couple arrived hand-in-hand and were seen welcoming guests personally. From overseeing the arrangements to making sure guests are comfortable; the duo seemed ready to take the Kapoor legacy forward.

From holding Alia Bhatt's pallu to holding her hand, Ranbir made sure that he gave full attention to his wife. On the other hand, he also helped Mahesh Bhatt and Randhir Kapoor walk the red carpet. The Kapoor lad's gesture and mannerisms have received widespread love and adulation from everyone except a certain section.

Social media back to judging

A section of trolls on social media was quick to pick out a few moments and exaggerated it to make it look like Ranbir paid more attention to everyone except Alia. However, the actress now seems to have hit back at trolls. The Jigra actress liked a video titled – The Ranbir Kapoor they don't post about.

Alia shuts down trolls

The video is a compilation of all the moments at the event when Ranbir helped Alia, Kareena, the elderly of the family and the other guests. Well, with this, Alia clearly has shut down the trolls. Alia has often credited the Love and War actor of being a hands-on father. She had also revealed once that the Ramayan actor is quite picky about their daughter Raha's fashion choices.

Ranbir picky about Raha's clothing

"One of the things I'm most surprised by... not surprised by, but maybe I didn't see to it, is how specific Ranbir is about Raha's fashion choices. I have to go and ask him, 'Ranbir, what should Raha wear for this thing today?' He'll come and rummage into the wardrobe and he'll put it together and get so involved deeply even into that," she had once said in an interview.