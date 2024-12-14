Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor were at the forefront of Raj Kapoor's 100th birth anniversary celebration. The power couple were the first ones to reach at the red carpet, followed by the other members of the Kapoor clan. Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Aadar Jain, Alekha Advani, Karisma Kapoor, Mahesh Bhatt, Randhir Kapoor, Babita were some more members of the family present at the event.

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt were seen welcoming guests. The two were seen warmly greeting and meeting the guests who joined. Not just that, the two were also seen overseeing the arrangements at the red carpet. Alia's gesture and the way she took over responsibilities made everyone call her the "Best Bahu" on social media.

And many wrote how she and Ranbir Kapoor were ready to take the legacy ahead. "Ranbir Kapoor lucked out," wrote a user. "Duo taking the Kapoor legacy forward," another user commented. "Alia behaving like the elder bahu of the house," read a comment. "How Alia is making sure things are in order," read another comment.

"Ranbir and Alia at the top of things," a social media user opined. "Alia is the bahu Neetu needed," another social media user wrote. "Ranbir knows the legacy is in his hands now," one more of the comments read. Rekha, Huma Qureshi, Aditya Roy Kapur, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Sharvari Wagh, Farhan Akhtar, Honey Irani, Shibani Dandekar, Retiesh Deshmukh, Genelia were some more celebs who attended the event. One of the memorable moments of the night became when Rekha had an emotional moment at the red carpet as she got teary eyed seeing Raj Kapoor's poster.