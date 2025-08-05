Mohit Suri's 'Saiyaara' has seen an unprecedented love from the audience. The film has crossed Rs 300 crore mark at the box office and is showing no signs of slowing down. Bollywood celebs too have taken a bow to the director and the debutants—Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda. Alia Bhatt and Shraddha Kapoor have also often rooted and cheered for the film right since its trailer release.

Shraddha, Alia biased

Now, Mohit Suri has said that the actresses are "biased." The director, who is over the moon with the terrific response to the film, has said that both Shradhha and Alia are biased towards him. He added how they have been supporting the film right since its teaser. He added that they are biased towards him, but to see the audience giving the same love these two gave to the film was as important.

"Those two are biased also. Dono teaser se hi film ko support kar rahe the (They have been supporting the film since the teaser). They are biased towards me but to see the rest of the world love it the same way, as they have, is more important also," he said in an interview.

Alia the most commercial

Further talking about Alia, Mohit added how Alia has always been more commercial than everyone in the film industry put together. He recalled how he took the song "Woh Lamhe" to Mahesh Bhatt, when Alia wasn't even an actress. He mentioned how Mahesh Bhatt didn't understand the song but Alia did.

"But Alia was like, 'this is really cool, papa. I am telling you.' That time vo filmo me thi bhi nahi (she wasn't into films) but she always had that in her. She is more commercial than all of us put together," he concluded.