Power couple Ranbir Kapoor, and Alia Bhatt along with their little bundle of joy Raha Kapoor attended a football match in Mumbai on Saturday evening.

The Kapoors attended a match played between Mumbai City FC (Ranbir Kapoor's team) and Hyderabad FC. Several videos and pictures were shared by the Mumbai FC page and Ranbir, Alia's fan pages.

Ranbir and Raha twin in blue jerseys as they attend a football match

For the sports event, Ranbir and Raha twinned in blue jerseys. Alia Bhatt was dressed white crop top and black shrug. Social media is abuzz with videos of Raha playing in the ground with Mumbai FC's

A picture shows Raha sitting on Ranbir's lap and looking at the match. Another picture shows Ranbir Kapoor showing his daughter something at a distance.

Take a look:

In another video, Alia can be seen kissing her baby girl. After Ranbir Kapoor's team won, the actor took a stroll on the ground with Raha on his lap. In one of the pictures, Ranbir can be seen teaching Raha to wave at fans and media.

Ranbir also shook hands with fans, present at the stadium.

A picture shows Alia cuddling and hugging Raha as she plays on the ground.

A clip shows Alia shielding Raha's eyes from camera flashes. Alia covered her daughter's eyes with her palms.

Netizens soon schooled the paparazzi for being sensitive towards kids and not using flashlights on the little girl. Fans couldn't gush over Alia, Ranbir and Raha's picture-perfect frame.

A user wrote, "Insensitive, very bad it's not even looking good to watch, shame on media for doing this."

The next one mentioned, "Paps should be careful while flashing light."

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor welcomed Raha Kapoor in 2022.

Work front

Alia was last seen in Jigra and Ranbir was last seen in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal. Ranbir and Alia are currently shooting for Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love And War, which is set to release in 2026. Alia then has Alpha and Ranbir will shoot for Ramayana.