Alia Bhatt shares intimate moment with Ranbir Kapoor on 3rd wedding anniversary ;Ranveer Singh, Neetu Kapoor react

Bollywood power couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor celebrated their third wedding anniversary on April 14, 2025. To mark the special occasion, Alia shared a cozy, love-filled picture of herself clinging to Ranbir. The serene photo captured a romantic moment between the two.

Alia's anniversary post is a beautiful reflection of joy, happiness, and serenity

Alia Bhatt's anniversary post shows her lovingly resting her head on Ranbir Kapoor's shoulder while he clicks a soft, close-up selfie. The couple is seated on a waterfront deck with lanterns glowing in the background. Dressed casually and soaking in the golden hour light, they look peaceful and utterly in love. Alia captioned the post simply: "Home, always. #Happy3".

The photo received an outpouring of love from fans and family members alike. Ranveer Singh, Alia's mother-in-law, Neetu Kapoor, and others dropped hearts and blessed the couple.

Neetu Kapoor dropped heart and evil eye emojis on Alia's anniversary post. While Soni Razdan commented, "Awwww Lovely. Happy Anniversary forever." Kareena Kapoor Khan also reacted to the post. Ranveer Singh dropped a string of red heart emojis.

On Monday, Neetu Kapoor took to her Instagram Stories to wish her son and daughter-in-law a happy wedding anniversary. She shared a beautiful photo from their wedding festivities and wrote a heartfelt message.

Personal Front

Alia and Ranbir got married on April 14, 2022, at their residence in Vaastu in the presence of a few close friends and family members. They embraced parenthood in November 2022 and named their bundle of joy Raha Kapoor.

Let's take a look at thier wedding pictures

Work Front

The couple will next be seen together in the sequel to Brahmastra. They are also set to share screen space in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love & War, which stars Vicky Kaushal as the third lead. The romantic drama is slated for release in cinemas on March 20, 2026.