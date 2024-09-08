Alia Bhatt is never the one to lose her cool in public. The actress enjoys massive social media following and even the paparazzi can't seem to get enough of her. The Jigra actress always makes it a point to wave or smile at the shutterbugs whenever she is spotted. However, the diva recently lost her cool at paps for entering a private building.

Alia loses cool

During a recent outing, Alia was seen entering a building swiftly without stopping for paps. A photographer followed the actress inside the building despite repeated requests from Bhatt's team. The security kept asking pap to back off and give the actress privacy but to no avail. At one point, Alia snapped and scolded the paparazzi. "What are you doing? This is a private space," she lashed out at paps.

When paparazzi clicked her inside her home

Back in 2023 as well, Alia had penned a long note lashing out at paparazzi for clicking her inside her home's balcony. "Are you kidding me? I was at my house, having a perfectly normal afternoon, sitting in my living room when I felt something watching over me," she had written on social media.

"I looked up and saw two men on the terrace of the neighbouring building with a camera right at me. In what world is this okay and is this allowed? This is a gross invasion of someone's privacy. There's a line that you must not cross, and it is safe to say that all lines were crossed today," she concluded.

On the work front, Alia Bhatt's Jigra teaser - trailer released today gaining massive praise and applause. Directed by Vasan Bala, the film has Manoj Pahwa and Vedang Raina in pivotal roles.