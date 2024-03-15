Alia Bhatt turned 31 today. The Jigra actress celebrated rang in her birthday in style along with the ones close to her. Alia was accompanied by husband, Ranbir Kapoor and mother-in-law Neetu Kapoor as they celebrated her special day. But, it was the new set of guests who caught everyone's fancy. Akash Ambani, Shloka Mehta, Anand Piramal and Isha Ambani were spotted with the Bollywood's power couple too.

Apart from the Kapoor and the Ambani family, Soni Razdan and Shaheen Bhatt also marked their presence at Alia's intimate birthday bash. The Gangubai Kathiawadi actress looked radiant as she flaunted her chic style in a golden off-shoulder top. She paired the floral top with a loose-fitting jeans and subtle makeup.

Reactions

"Ambanis to celebrate b'day, that's real star power," wrote a user. "Alia looks younger day by day," another user wrote. "Happy birthday to the talent house," a social media comment read. "What a couple man," another comment read. "dreaming of the life they have," read one more of the comments on the videos and pictures doing the rounds.

Ambanis and Kapoors

It is no secret that Akash Ambani and Ranbir Kapoor share a great friendship. From birthdays, film's success to special days; the two couples often enjoy some quality time together. Akash and Shloka paid a visit to Ranbir and Alia right after their wedding and even when Raha was born. And recently too, Akash and Shloka brought their kids to meet Ranbir's baby girl.

Alia and Isha, on the other hand, are not just business partners but good friends too. "I am so glad that we found a partnership with Reliance. Isha Ambani and I are very good friends. We both happened to give birth around the same time. My daughter and her twins are almost a week apart. So, this all also happened at the same time. Suddenly, we were like 'Both of us are mothers'," Bhatt said in an interview recently.