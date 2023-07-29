Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani is finally here to rule the roost. The Ranveer Singh – Alia Bhatt starrer extravaganza as grand and colourful as it can possibly get. The film has been raking in good cash flow in advance ticket bookings and also in its opening day BO collection. Before you head to watch the movie, let us tell you what works and what doesn't in the film.

What WORKS

Return of big Bollywood film: Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani is everything Bollywood is known for. Gigantic sets, melodious song numbers, power packed cameos, emotional plot, bling, glamour and the terrific presence of legendary actors. After Jugjugg Jeeyo, RARKPK is the kind of big-budget, tear jerking, magnum opus Dharma project Bollywood buffs had been waiting for. And, Karan Johar has managed to deliver it just right.

Musical extravaganza: The film is an out-and-out musical extravaganza. From the tadakta bhadakta song featuring Varun Dhawan, Sara Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor and Ananya Panday to the melodious Tum Kya Mile featuring Ranveer and Alia; RARKPK blends new age music with the old-world charm of songs.

Jaya, Shabana and Dharmendra's screen presence: It was a visual treat to watch the stalwarts of Indian cinema - Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi and Dharmendra in the film. There's no denying the fact that the trio ate up Ranveer and Alia's screen presence with their ginormous reel persona. There are many who wouldn't mind watching just the three of them and the extension of their characters from the film into another project. Ranveer and Alia's chemistry looked fresh and electric, just as one had expected.

What DOESN'T

Ranveer's high-energy Delhi munda role: There is nothing in this role that we haven't seen Ranveer Singh do before. The high energy, misogynist Delhi munda with his facial hair and protein shakes is filled with ignorance about gender equality and body positivity. A bit of Ladies vs Ricky Bahl, a bit of Befikre, a bit of Band Baaja Baraat; Ranveer's character seems like a cocktail mix of his past roles.

Stretchy scenes: The film picks up pace in the second half, but the first half seems quite stretched. From Ranveer - Alia's love story to their decision to swap houses, it all lacked crisp editing.

Predictable plot: From the get go, there was nothing in the film that we hadn't expected. The plot lacked originality and even the climax was pretty much predictable. If you were expecting to witness some emotion drama like K3G or Kal Ho Na Ho, you'd be terribly let down.