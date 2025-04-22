All eyes are on Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love & War, starring Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, and Vicky Kaushal. The film's shoot is underway, but its release has been repeatedly postponed.

Initially set for Christmas 2025, the release was later moved to March 20, 2026. However, multiple reports suggest that the film will once again face delays.

'Love & War' may get delayed due to the war sequence

According to The Hollywood Reporter India, the film's production involves a grand war sequence, which Bhansali plans to shoot on a large scale. This sequence is set to be filmed in November.

"After the sequence is filmed, which promises to be of an epic scale involving Vicky and Ranbir, the team aims to wrap up by January 2026. It will be impossible for Love & War to finish post-production and be ready for release two months later in March," a source said.

This is the second time the film has been delayed. Originally scheduled for release at Christmas 2025, then shifted to March 2026. The delay might also help avoid a clash with Yash's Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups, which is set to release on March 19, 2026.

Aamir Khan books Christmas 2025 slot

The film's release might now coincide with Aamir Khan's comeback film, Sitaare Zameen Par, during Eid 2026, which was previously the date Bhansali had in mind before Toxic secured its March release.

Love & War was first announced in January 2024, with a Christmas 2025 release in mind. Bhansali's epic saga, set against a war backdrop, marks Vicky Kaushal's first collaboration with the filmmaker. The actor shared his excitement on Instagram, calling it an "eternal cinema dream" come true.