Of late, Ranbir Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, and Alia Bhatt Katrina Kaif grabbed headlines as they attended the Pran Pratishtha ceremony at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya. Several videos and pictures of the celebrities from the venue have emerged on social media platforms.

One of the pictures, Alia Bhatt-Ranbir posing with Katrina-Vicky, got social media talking. From raking selfies to standing in line to seek the blessings of Ram Lalla. The couples were inseparable.

Vicky-Katrina, Alia-Ranbir's viral pictures stirred meme fest on social media and memes had a field day.

Two days after the grand event, Bhansali Productions announced their next project, starring the terrific trio Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal. The film is titled Love and War.

SLB next ft. Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Ranbir Kapoor

The official statement read, "We bring you Sanjay Leela Bhansali's epic saga 'Love & War'. See you at the movies! Christmas 2025" The statement had the names of its three stars Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal, along with their signatures. The caption read, "Sanjay Leela Bhansali's next EPIC saga 'LOVE & WAR' starring #RanbirKapoor @aliaabhatt & @vickykaushal09. See you in Cinemas on CHRISTMAS 2025!"

Alia Bhatt also shared the announcement poster on her Instagram with a red heart-in-flames emoticon.

Vicky Kaushal caption, "An eternal cinema dream has come true. (red heart emoticon)"

Netizens reacted to the announcement of Love And War starring Vicky, Alia, and Ranbir.

A user mentioned, "Katrina Kaif aur Salman bhai ko bhi le hi lete...(Katrina Kaif and Salman Khan should have also been there..).

Another mentioned, "Should have added Katrina also.."

The third one said, "Special appearance by Katrina bhi banta hai ‼️ (Katrina should also be there).

It's Alia - Ranbir's second film with Sanjay Leela Bhansali

This project marks the second collaboration of Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Alia Bhatt, after 2022's Gangubai Kathiawadi. Alia won the National Award for Best Actress for her performance. Ranbir Kapoor made his acting debut with Saawariya in 2007.

Work front: Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif

Alia is shooting for Jigra and will hit screens on September 27, 2024. The film is co-produced by Alia's banner Eternal Sunshine Productions along with Dharma Productions. Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta and Somen Mishra are credited as co-producers. Alia had made her production debut with 2022's Darlings.

Meanwhile, Ranbir Kapoor is basking in the success of Animal, which is all set to release on 26 January on Netflix. Sam Bahadur will also be streamed on OTT from January 26, 2024 on Zee 5.

Katrina's film Merry Christmas was the first film that was released in 2024 and is running successfully in cinema halls.

Speaking about working with Sriram, Katrina said, "Working with Sriram Raghavan has been one of the most gratifying moments of her career, says Katrina Kaif who approached the director with the belief that he would bring out a different side of her as a performer in "Merry Christmas" that is getting her some of her best reviews ever."