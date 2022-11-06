And the good news in the Kapoor family might come sooner than expected. Alia Bhatt was admitted to HN Reliance hospital this morning at around 7: 30 am. Ranbir Kapoor accompanied the actress to the hospital. Alia's mother Soni Razdan and Ranbir Kapoor's mother, Neetu Kapoor also arrived soon after. It is widely speculated that the baby Kapoor might be arriving today.

Alia's pregnancy

Alia Bhatt is in the last stages of her pregnancy and was rumoured to deliver her first baby around the end of this month. However, the sudden visit to the hospital along with family members suggests that the baby might already be on its way. Ranbir and Alia have extensively spoken about turning parents. From preparing baby nursery to reading books on parenthood, the couple has done it all.

The Bhatt and the Kapoor family is geared up to welcome the first grandchild into the family. Ranbir has also revealed that he doesn't want Alia to sit at home after the arrival of their baby. But, would like to share responsibilities with her.

Ranbir's take on parenthood

"Alia and I have been talking about it for some time now, how we're going share our responsibilities and how we're going to share our time. We grew up in a generation where our fathers were quite busy with work and were not around us, so more or less we've been brought up by our mothers, so we were close to our mothers. I want to have a different dynamic with my children, I want them to be close to me also," Kapoor told a publication.