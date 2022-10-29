Bollywood couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, who tied the knot this year in April, are all set to embrace parenthood soon. Earlier, it was reported that the Brahmastra actress may deliver her baby around mid-November. But according to latest updates, the delivery date is likely to be between November 20 and 30. However, there is no official confirmation so far.

Will the new born share the birth date as well?

If the latest report comes out to be true, then the little baby will share the birthday month with Alia Bhatt's sister Shaheen Bhatt whose birthday falls on November 28. Well, it will be interesting to see if the new born shares the birth date as well, isn't it?

Ever since the 'Gully Boy' actress have shared the news of her pregnancy, she has been grabbing the eyeballs. Be it her maternity journey, baby shower or pregnancy outfits, fans want to know everything. Many had even speculated that Alia had already conceived before she got married and hence the hush hush ceremonies.

In June, the 'Darlings' actress took to her social media account to share the news of her pregnancy with an adorable picture from her sonography session that featured Ranbir Kapoor too. "Our baby coming soon," she wrote in the caption.

Earlier this month, the Kapoor family had also organised a mega baby shower ceremony for their beloved daughter-in-law that was attended by many Bollywood celebrities including Ranbir's mother Neetu Kapoor and sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, cousin Karisma Kapoor and grandmother Neila Devi. Alia's mother Soni Razdan and sister Shaheen Bhatt were also seen gracing the special event. Karan Johar, Ayan Mukerji, and Anushka Ranjan were also present.

On the work front

According to a Pinkvilla report, the mom-to-be's name has been enrolled at the H.N. Reliance Foundation Hospital in Girgaon by the Kapoor family.

On the work front, Alia Bhatt was last seen in 'Brahmastra Part One: Shiva' alongside her actor-husband Ranbir Kapoor. She will be next seen in Karan Johar's 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' opposite Ranveer Singh. In addition, she has also made her debut in Hollywood with 'Heart of Stone' in which she will be seen with Gal Gadot, Jamie Dornan, Matthias Schweighofer and Sophie Okonedo.