Bollywood couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's lavish mansion, located in Bandra's upscale Pali Hill and worth over Rs 250 crore, has been the talk of the town for years. Alia and Ranbir, along with Neetu Singh, have been inspecting the construction work for a long time, and now, finally, in 2025, the couple is all set to move into their luxurious mansion this Diwali.

Photos and videos of Alia and Ranbir's mansion have been widely shared on paparazzi pages, as photographers are often seen clicking the couple. However, on Friday night, Alia and Ranbir informed the paps that they would soon be shifting to their new home in Mumbai. The message sent to the media included a special note requesting privacy.

Ranbir Alia are definitely moving to their new bungalow by this Diwali pic.twitter.com/ABg27gGIeh — ritika ❤️‍? | L&W ERA (@ritikatweetssx) October 17, 2025

Who announces before moving into their new home?



It's like inviting them ki kl se yha ana footage lene, and then she can put a story about privacy pic.twitter.com/OqT2ID8Twm — Mr.A (@hamlakroo) October 17, 2025

However, the message was soon shared by paparazzi pages on Instagram, and as it went viral, netizens slammed the couple for double standards.

Many alleged that while they seek privacy on one hand, they also alert the paps for spotting opportunities.

A user wrote, "Ranbir desperately wants to be the next SRK lol. tell him you need to pull the crowd with raw and real stardom, not PR with announcement."

Ranbir desperately wants to be the next SRK lol.



tell him you need to pull the crowd with raw and real stardom not PR with announcement. https://t.co/cX5LrSRMN2 — JANHVl (@Janhvi_s_files) October 17, 2025

As the couple prepares to begin a new chapter in their dream home, fans are eagerly awaiting inside glimpses of Krishna Raj.

Alia Bhatt told the media to take down visuals of her bungalow

In August, visuals of Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's newly built home in Mumbai went viral. The video showcased the scenic view of the couple's six-story mansion. Following this, Alia had urged everyone to be considerate and had penned a note requesting privacy.

"I understand that in a city like Mumbai, space is limited – sometimes the view from your window is another person's home. But that does not give anyone the right to film private residences and push those videos online. A video of our home – still under construction – has been recorded and circulated by multiple publications, without our knowledge or consent. This is a clear invasion of privacy and a serious security issue. Filming or photographing someone's personal space without permission is not 'content' – it's a violation. It should never be normalised," she wrote.

Ranbir and Alia's Krishna Raj bungalow's property was originally owned by the late veteran actor Raj Kapoor and his wife, Krishna Kapoor. Ranbir has now inherited it.

Ranbir's ganpati idol for new bungalow sculpted by Arun yogiraj who sculpted Ram ji idol in Ayodhya mandir ?❤️ #RanbirKapoor pic.twitter.com/mrr68ck7Zx — ♥♬ ℙ??ʲÃ ? (@spreadlovejoy22) October 16, 2025

The luxurious property was purchased by the late Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor in 1980, and it served as their family home for around 35 years, where they lived with their children, Ranbir and Riddhima.

According to reports, "Ranbir and Alia are both equally investing their hard-earned money to build their dream house. The house will cost more than Rs 250 crore once it's completed. It will be one of the most expensive bungalows in Mumbai, comparable to Shah Rukh Khan's Mannat and Amitabh Bachchan's Jalsa."

Work front

Ranbir will next be seen in Ramayana as Lord Ram. The film is being helmed by Nitesh Tiwari, and it also stars Sai Pallavi, Ravi Dubey, Sunny Deol and Yash in pivotal roles.

Alia is gearing up for Alpha, a part of Yash Raj Films' Spy Universe. The film also stars Sharvari and Bobby Deol. With Alpha, Alia marks her full-fledged entry into the action genre, and fans are excited to see her in this new avatar.

Ranbir and Alia tied the knot in April 2022 in an intimate ceremony at their home. Later that year, in November, they welcomed their daughter, Raha Kapoor, completing their family.

As the couple prepares to begin a new chapter in their dream home, fans are eagerly awaiting inside glimpses of Krishna Raj.