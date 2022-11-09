It is a time for joy and happiness in the Kapoor and the Bhatt clan. Ever since Alia Bhatt's adorable announcement on social media about the arrival of their baby girl, the couple has been inundated with congratulatory messages and blessings. Amid all this, Kangana Ranaut has also reacted to Alia Bhatt – Ranbir Kapoor's baby girl.

Kangana's reaction

Neetu Kapoor shared Alia Bhatt's post about their ray of sunshine. And guess, who liked the post? Kangana Ranaut. Yes, after years of mocking, fights and indirect digs; Kangana seems to have buried the hatchet and extended an olive branch. Kangana, who has been at loggerheads with Alia Bhatt at several instances, had even called her "papa ki pari" and "bimbo" in interviews.

When Kangana fired salvo at Brahmastra's BO

The Queen actress had also raised questions on Ranbir Kapoor – Alia Bhatt starrer Brahmastra's BO figures. "Released on Friday and on Sunday it's a big hit already and by the way made huge profits also. In Rs 250 cr (that also a fake figure). Rs 650 cr (reported to be Rs 410 cr) budget (including VFX). Just because Prime Focus is co-producer doesn't mean VFX doesn't have any cost. Yeh Karan Johar mathematician ka maths... Humko bhi seekhna hai (I also want to learn this maths by mathematician Karan Johar)," Kangana had said.

She had added, "I want to interview Karan Johar and understand why is he declaring gross collection of Brahmastra and not nett collection? What is the desperation? Also after making Rs 60 cr (that's the nett collection they have declared, I don't believe in this number but nett amount India is 60cr for two days according to them). Even if we believe them, how come Rs 650 cr film emerged a hit already."