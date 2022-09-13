Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's Brahmastra is soaring high at the box office. The Ayan Mukerji film is expected to reach close to Rs 175 crore within its first week. While one section has hailed the astraverse created by Mukerji, celebs like Kangana Ranaut have their doubts on the figure being projected.

Taking to her Instagram stories, Ranaut wrote, "Released on Friday and on Sunday it's a big hit already and by the way made huge profits also. In Rs 250 cr (that also a fake figure). Rs 650 cr (reported to be Rs 410 cr) budget (including VFX). Just because Prime Focus is co-producer doesn't mean VFX doesn't have any cost. Yeh Karan Johar mathematician ka maths... Humko bhi seekhna hai (I also want to learn this maths by mathematician Karan Johar)."

Kangana's valid question

"I want to interview Karan Johar and understand why is he declaring gross collection of Brahmastra and not nett collection? What is the desperation? Also after making Rs 60 cr (that's the nett collection they have declared, I don't believe in this number but nett amount India is 60cr for two days according to them). Even if we believe them, how come Rs 650 cr film emerged a hit already," she further wrote.

What's the difference between gross and nett

Kangana has accused Dharma Productions of hiding the nett figure and projecting fake gross box office numbers. Now, for those of you wondering, here's the difference between net and gross box office figures.

Gross box office figures: To put it simply, gross box office figure is the amount received after the sale of tickets.

Net box office figure: Net BO figure, on the other hand is the final amount made after deduction of various taxes (entertainment tax, service tax etc).