The rumours of Alia Bhatt being pregnant for the second time has sent social media into a tizzy. The rumours started floating online barely two months after the birth of Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt's baby girl. The rumours have now spread like wildfire and many have said that it is the reason why Alia Bhatt has launched her maternity wear now.

Let's take a look at how it all started

It all started when Alia Bhatt shared a post with two flowers and wrote "2.0". "2.0 Stay tuned..," Alia wrote while sharing a picture of herself with two flowers. Many portals were quick to jump the gun and conclude that Alia was hinting at her second pregnancy. Netizens too dropped comments and asked whether 2.0 means the actress is expecting her second child. What might have added more fuel to the fire was that Alia soon shared more pictures of her maternity wear line.

Bursting the bubble

However, the news of her second pregnancy is absolutely baseless. And how do we know that, you may ask! Well, the Gangubai Kathiawadi actress' social media post has revealed it all. "Presenting Maternity 2.0! Specially designed to enable you to nurse your baby, wherever and whenever you want. Our new collection features button-down dresses, shirts and co-ords, made from soft, natural fabrics to keep you comfortable all day. Clothes for pregnancy & beyond. New collection out now on @edamamma," Alia wrote.

So for those of you who are confused and wondering if the news is true, it isn't. By 2.0 Alia meant the second phase launch of her maternity wear with more features on demand.