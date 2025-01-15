Alia Bhatt plays pickleball while Ranbir Kapoor comforts Raha as she falls during playtime; fans spot him wearing Raha's hairband

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are one of the most beloved celebrity couples in B-town. Alia, who is active on social media, often shares glimpses of her personal life on Instagram. Recently, Alia, Ranbir, and their daughter Raha welcomed the New Year in Thailand, accompanied by their friends and family. Alia shared videos and pictures from their Thailand getaway on her profile.

Alia plays pickleball; Ranbir - Raha enjoy playtime

On Tuesday night, Alia was seen playing pickleball, while Ranbir Kapoor enjoyed quality playtime with their daughter Raha.

The trio was later spotted at a private sports practice ground in Mumbai. Raha was seen running around and having fun. In one clip, Raha accidentally tripped and fell but quickly got back up. She ran towards her father, and Ranbir immediately picked her up, lovingly caressing her and rubbing her knee where she had fallen.

The father-daughter duo soon resumed playing, delighting everyone with their sweet bond.

Netizens couldn't stop gushing over the adorable moment. Some eagle-eyed fans even noticed Ranbir wearing Raha's hairband.

.A user wrote, "Raha running looks like Alia's scene from Dear Zindagi..."

Another mentioned," Ranbir is the best father.."

The third one mentioned, "Her hairband over his cap.."

The fourth one mentions, "The bond between Ranbir and Raha is a symphony of love and warmth. My favourites..."

Alia Bhatt, spotted at the same ground practising pickleball, was seen in a casual avatar, wearing a white top and shorts. Ranbir Kapoor opted for a white T-shirt and comfortable pants, while Raha wore shorts and a loose T-shirt.

Work Front

Ranbir and Alia will be next seen in Love & War alongside Vicky Kaushal. Ranbir will be seen in Nitesh Tiwari's 2-part adaptation of the Ramayana. Alia will be seen in Alpha alongside Sharvari Wagh.