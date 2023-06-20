After almost 7 years director Karan Johar is to his signature style direction filled with drama, emotions, romance, chiffon saree and grandeur set.

On Tuesday, makers dropped the teaser of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, the teaser features Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi, Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt was unveiled by the king of romance – Shah Rukh Khan himself.

Taking to social media Shah Rukh Khan who is one of the closest friends of Karan Johar penned a sweet note as she shared the teaser on his social media. He wrote, "Wow @karanjohar 25 years as a filmmaker. You've come a long way baby!! Your father and my friend Tom uncle must be seeing this from heaven and feeling extremely happy and proud. Have always told you to make more and more films because we need the ethereal magic of love being brought to life... like only u can do. #RockyAurRaniKiiPremKahaani teaser is looking beautiful. Love you and best wishes to the cast and crew..."

From Ranveer Singh to Alia Bhatt to Dharmendra everyone is looking stunning in the teaser and Alia Bhatt who is known for her sartorial choices has amped up her saree look in the film.

Alia Bhatt wore 20 different sarees in 1 minute 16 secs teaser of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

Do you know? Alia Bhatt in nearly 1 minute 16 seconds long has worn more than 20 sarees! She looks breathtakingly beautiful in those sarees.

The Gully Boy movie pair is set to enthral the cinephiles with their electrifying chemistry.

According to Bollywoodhungama, Alia in a song will be wearing a Manish Malhotra saree similar to Sridevi's look from Yash Chopra's blockbuster film 'Chandni'. Alia will also go minimalistic in the song and will be seen shaking a leg to a song composed by Pritam.

'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' is Karan Johar's return to direction after a break of seven years. Karan Johar last directed 'Ae Dil Hai Mushkil' starring Ranbir Kapoor, Anushka Sharma and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in 2016.

The 1-minute 16-second teaser, set to the melodious tune of 'Tum Kya Mile,' captures the essence of Rocky and Rani's love story.

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani's teaser is filled with colourful visuals, mesmerizing chemistry, and a musical spectacle that is sure to create magic on-screen.

Viacom18 Studios and Dharma Productions present A Dharma Productions film, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar and Apoorva Mehta are all set to hit the big screen on 28th July 2023.

Work front

Meanwhile, On Sunday the trailer of Alia Bhatt's Hollwyood film 'Heart Of Stone' with Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan was dropped and she will be seen in Farhan Akhtar's 'Jee Le Zaraa' along with Katrina Kaif and Priyanka Chopra.