Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan turned 58 on November 2, 2023. The actor spent his day with his fans and greeted them twice from his Mannat balcony. The actor also attended the fan event with Rajkumar Hirani and spoke about his upcoming film Dunki.

After celebrating his birthday with fans, the actor hosted an intimate birthday celebration for his industry mates at his residence Mannat.

Not only was it SRK's birthday, but it was also his manager Pooja Dadlani's birthday.

Khan partied with Bollywood friends such as Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Arjun Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor, Mahendra Singh Dhoni, and Karisma Kapoor among others.

Several celebs have shared inside pictures from the birthday bash.

Producer Fauzia Adeel Butt took to Instagram stories and shared inside pictures from the bash. She posed with Deepika Padukone, Ranveer, Alia and her sister Shaheen Bhatt as well as filmmaker Atlee and cricketer MS Dhoni.

Who wore what

Deepika wore a silver sequin mini dress for the birthday celebration, while Ranveer was in a black suit. Mira Rajput posed with Pooja Dadlani.

Alia Bhatt wore a black outfit.

Ranveer opted for a black suit. Mahi also wore a black outfit and looked as handsome as ever in his new hairdo.

Kareena Kapoor opted for a strapless white gown and shared pictures of herself with actor-sister Karisma Kapoor and BFF Amrita Arora from the birthday party.

Taking to her Instagram stories Kareena Kapoor Khan captioned the picture as "Celebrating cinema, the Badshah himself and my dear Pooja."

Sharing another photo with Karisma and Amrita, Kareena wrote, "And Badshah we are ready for you."

Karisma shared an Instagram carousel of her solo pictures in the shimmery black party look on Instagram, "All set to dance the night away."

Karisma Kapoor shared an inside picture from the bash, that shows Kareena, Alia Bhatt, and Ranbir Kapoor among others.

In the picture, Alia Bhatt is seen clinging to actor-husband Ranbir Kapoor.

Arjun Kapoor didn't share any inside pictures, but took to his social media and shared that he is all set to attend SRK's birthday bash.

Arjun opted for a black suit.

SRK thanked his fans for celebrating his day with love

After fans came to wish Shah Rukh outside his Mumbai home Mannat at midnight, the actor thanked them and wrote, "It's unbelievable that so many of you come and wish me late at night. I am but a mere actor. Nothing makes me happier, than, the fact that I can entertain you a bit. I live in a dream of your love. Thank you for allowing me to entertain you all. See you in the morning... on the screen and off it."