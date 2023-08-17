Alia Bhatt's Hollywood debut, Heart of Stone has given rise to debate on Bollywood celebs and their changed accent once they shoot abroad. Alia Bhatt's 'Indian accent' in Heart of Stone has been applauded by many. And in the same note, many have criticised Deepika Padukone and Priyanka Chopra for faking their accents in Hollywood movies.

Netizens praise Alia Bhatt's accent

In the Gal Gadot and Jamie Dorman movie, Alia Bhatt plays the role of Keya Dhawan, an Indian character who sets out to take revenge. "Keya ! I loved how alia hasn't faked her accent and kept it the way it is. @aliaa08 loved you in heart of stone. ps. The only good thing about movie #HeartOfStone," wrote one user. "An Indian man just told me alia bhatt was bad in the g*l g*dot movie because her English was bad...literally just watched to fact check....she just has a regular degular Indian accent," another user commented.

Comments pour in

"Okay! So I just watched "The Heart of Stone" and Ive never been an Alia Bhatt fan, but her genuine and natural acting and accent really impressed me. Waaaay better than the other wannabe hollywood actors!" another one opined. "My biggest irk is Bollywood actors in English films is their dialogue delivery & accent always seem artificial/jarring but thankfully that wasn't the case with Alia as she did well & now that she has got her foot in the door hope she gets better opportunities," read another one of the comments.

Priyanka's fans come to her rescue

Many were quick to point out how Priyanka Chopra has a fake accent and was even questioned by Kareena Kapoor on Koffee with Karan about her accent. PeeCee's fans jumped to her rescue and reasoned that Priyanka's onscreen characters are born and brought up in America, so she has to have that accent.