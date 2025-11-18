Alia Bhatt does intense glute workout in sports bra with Ranbir Kapoor; video goes viral

Alia Bhatt is the newest celeb on the block who is not just focusing on hardcore fitness training, and her workout and gym sessions focus on intense lower-body workouts, including squats with resistance bands, dumbbell squats, and barbell back squats. The actor is also seen sweating it out at the paddleball court. With core-strength training, Alia has gained more muscle mass, and fans are awestruck by her new body shape.

Nowadays, Alia is focusing on hardcore strength training and strenuous fitness, and even Ranbir Kapoor is maintaining a rigorous fitness plan, with videos showing him performing strength-training exercises, pull-ups, and other high-intensity training.

Not many know that the Bollywood couple, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, often train together. However, none of their videos and photos have ever gone viral, especially of them sweating it out in the gym.

On Tuesday, a video of Alia and Ranbir working out in the gym together went viral. The video was first shared by her trainer.

The video was captioned as "Legs Miserable With @aliaabhatt," followed by a medal emoji and hashtags including "glutes," "legs," and "workout."

The viral video shows Alia Bhatt flashing her dimpled smile and a victory sign while running on a treadmill. In the background, various gym equipment hints that the video was shot at one of the gyms she frequently visits. She is then seen doing weighted squats with resistance bands tied to her body. The exercise targeted her lower-body strength. This was followed by another lower-body exercise, potentially a variation of the sumo squat, while holding a dumbbell.

On the side, Ranbir is seen doing pull-ups.

Netizens were stumped seeing Alia Bhatt's power training as she was seen strengthening her glute muscles. Many also went gaga over Ranbir and Alia working out together, serving major couple and fitness goals.

For the workout, Alia was dressed in a sports bra and a grey T-shirt that she teamed with black pants, a pair of socks, and sneakers. Ranbir wore a pinkish lavender shirt and shorts.

Netizens lauded Alia's toned arms and back and praised her as a fitness icon.

Work front

Alia Bhatt has two films in the pipeline, one being Alpha, the fourth instalment of the YRF Spy Universe, and Love & War, co-starring Vicky Kaushal and Ranbir Kapoor.