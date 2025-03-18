Alia Bhatt cuts moong dal halwa cake with Shaheen Bhatt, Raha Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor in presence [Pics]

Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt celebrated her 32nd birthday on March 15. She kept her celebrations low-key and minimal due to the passing of her close friend Ayan Mukerji's father, Deb Mukerji.

The actor had an intimate celebration at home with her loved ones. Alia's sister, Shaheen Bhatt, took to social media to share a glimpse of Alia's birthday cake. She celebrated her day by cutting a special moong dal halwa cake, which she called the "best."

On March 17, the patisserie that made Alia Bhatt's birthday cake shared pictures of it on their Instagram handle. The moong dal halwa cake, topped with hazelnut praline, looked delicious and had "Happy Birthday Alia" written on it.

The caption revealed some details about the unique cake, stating: "A moong dal halwa cake request led us to making this insanely delicious halwa + toasted hazelnut praline + crunch cake, which resulted in this Halwa Hazelnut Chocolate! Should we do a tasting of the chocolate? @shaheenb, thank you for the challenge."

In the comments section of the post, Alia Bhatt expressed her love for the cake, writing, "Best cake," along with a red heart emoji.

Shaheen Bhatt also reshared the patisserie's post on her Instagram Stories, writing: "I throw insane cake requests at @poojadhingra every year, and she never fails to over-deliver. This year kicked off with a request for a Moong Dal Halwa cake. Needless to say, she killed it—as usual. It was

Ahead of the big day, Alia Bhatt celebrated with the media and her husband, Ranbir Kapoor, by her side.

Alia kicked off her pre-birthday celebrations by cutting a two-tier milk cake. Several clips and videos show Alia swaying happily as she cut her birthday cake before feeding a piece to Ranbir. In a playful moment, Ranbir took some cream from the cake and smeared it on Alia's nose before hugging her and kissing her on the head.

Alia wore a peach-coloured kurta featuring a high-neck collar with a subtle V-cut for the pre-birthday celebrations. Designed by Mana Label, the kurta set reportedly costs ₹22,500. However, eagle-eyed netizens noticed Alia's sudden weight gain and oversized outfit, sparking speculation.

Alia recently deleted all photos of Raha from her social media accounts.

In January, Saif Ali Khan was stabbed multiple times in his home after encountering an intruder in his younger son Jeh's room. Following this terrifying incident, Saif and Kareena Kapoor Khan requested the media to stop photographing their children, Taimur and Jeh, for security reasons. Alia and Ranbir have now chosen to follow a similar approach, keeping their daughter out of the public eye.