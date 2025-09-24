Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt is riding high on success, be it films, awards, brand endorsements, and fashion shows. The actor is not just ruling in Bollywood but also globally.

On Tuesday, Alia, who is a Gucci Global Brand Ambassador, attended the exclusive film screening of The Tiger, a cinematic spectacle that showcased Gucci Creative Director Demna's first collection for the Italian luxury fashion house.

Decoding Alia Bhatt's Gothic look at Milan Fashion Week

The actor amped up the glam quotient in a never-before-seen avatar and channeled a gothic look for the showcase. Alia Bhatt wore an all-black ensemble from Gucci's latest La Famiglia collection. She wore an oversized black fur overcoat draped over a nude satin outfit. The voluminous coat boasted full-length sleeves, drop shoulders, and side pockets. She cinched her waist with a gold Gucci chain. The nude satin bralette came with a plunging V-neckline, lace detailing, and a body-hugging silhouette. She also wore thigh-high see-through black stockings embossed with Gucci's monogram pattern.

Alia Bhatt paired the bold outfit with pointed-toe black heels and carried a small structured black leather handbag with a top handle and chain strap. However, the actor's voluminous extra hair extensions made her short hair look patchy and messy. The hair patch with the oversized look ruined the entire vibe of Alia's appearance.

Jin and Alia Bhatt in one frame wasn't in my bingo card, omggggg!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/U51Ofo5Vrf — ⁷ bts year ²⁰²⁵ (@Inmagicshop___) September 23, 2025

Holy fvk, shut up !!!!!

Alia bhatt and Jin breathe same air now? pic.twitter.com/geeYbeq3sI — Pjay⁷ •᷄ɞ•᷅ (@OnlyRealPJ) September 23, 2025

oh my god seeing kim seokjin of BTS and alia bhatt in the same frame was not in my 2025 bingo card ?? pic.twitter.com/raOrdJYqH5 — ? (@alfucore) September 23, 2025

Manifesting a Jin and Alia bhatt pic together!!?? not shipping ( the girl is married) just a Bollywood fan wish?‍↕️#JinxGucci #GucciLaFamiglia #Gucci #AliaBhatt pic.twitter.com/BwOLN3FihT — mnihasina⁷ DID U STREAM DSYLM TDY? (@HasiNabts) September 24, 2025

Several fan pages shared the actor's look on social media. Netizens weren't happy with Alia's fake extensions and oversized fur coat. Many felt she looked old and that the look didn't suit her age. Some even accused her of blatantly copying Deepika.

Meanwhile, a section of fans couldn't stop raving about BTS's Jin and Alia ending up in the same frame.

Let's take a look at the reactions.

Fans are manifesting BTS Jin and Alia's photo together!

Although Jin and Alia did not pose together, the two stars coincidentally appeared in one picture, sending K-pop fans in India into a frenzy.

Jin x Alia, My two worlds colliding in the best way possible<3 pic.twitter.com/k90AeivOi6 — ? (@RaniChatterjeee) September 23, 2025

BTS's pop star made heads turn with his sophisticated entry at the Gucci event, wearing a crisp white shirt with black tailored trousers. Other stars who attended the event included Demi Moore, Gwyneth Paltrow, Serena Williams, and Kendall Jenner, among others.