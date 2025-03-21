Alia Bhatt channels her sensuous side in bold outfits on Bazaar's magazine cover, fans unimpressed with her dull makeup look

Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt began her journey as the effervescent Shanaya Singhania in Student of the Year (2012). The actor then proved her mettle with award-winning performances in Highway (2014) and Udta Punjab (2016). Alia further impressed audiences with her relatable portrayal of Kaira in Dear Zindagi (2016), where she tackled mental health struggles, and later transformed into the powerful and enigmatic Gangubai in Gangubai Kathiawadi (2022), a performance that earned her a National Award.

Over the past decade, Alia has carved a niche for herself in Indian cinema, not just with her acting prowess but also as a global icon, fashion muse, and entrepreneur. Her brand equity has placed her on the international stage, with collaborations with Gucci and L'Oréal.

Alia on her birthday month graced the cover of Harper's Bazaar. The international magazine's Instagram handle teased fans with behind-the-scenes glimpses from her digital photoshoot.

In all the pictures and videos, Alia amped up the glam quotient, opting for stunning outfits. On Thursday, she shared a reel on her Instagram handle, wherein she looked effortlessly sensuous in an olive-green, sleeveless one-piece, striking captivating poses for the camera.

Another shot captures the actor effortlessly slaying and posing with confidence, set in a striking monochromatic tone.

Netizens weren't impressed with Alia's no-makeup, makeup look and felt that her makeup artist should have added a dash of colour to brighten her appearance. Many commented that she looked dull in the pictures.

A user wrote, "Put some lip color aloo! We love you but this pale look is so boring."

Another user mentioned, "Boring as usual."

The third one averred, "No makeup makeup can look good if done properly with the right shades. Her lipstick shades often wash her out, it looks like she has concealer lips."

The next one mentioned, ".The bronzer looks orange on her. "No make up"

The fifth one averred, " I am tired of this Makeup, put some color on her."

Alia Bhatt is currently shooting for Love and War alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal. The film, directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, marks her second collaboration with the filmmaker after Gangubai Kathiawadi.