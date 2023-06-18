Alia Bhatt is on cloud nine. The trailer of Alia's Hollywood debut – Heart of Stone – is finally here. The film stars Alia Bhatt, Jamie Dorman and Gal Gadot in lead roles. Ever since it has dropped on social media, the trailer has created tremendous buzz. Alia shot for her part in the film when she was expecting her first child.

While everyone has hailed the trailer, Alia Bhatt's fans and followers are not too happy with the actress' tiny presence in the massive trailer. Reacting to it, Alia told Mid-day that one should see the final film and not judge on the basis of the trailer. She added that she is not worried about it at all though.

Alia on her small appearance in the trailer

"Woh toh hoga hi (That's bound to happen). But I'm also not too worried about that because I feel at the end of the day you have to get sense of what the story is about and how the story leads you to the final film. That's all that matters," she said.

"It was my first Hollywood big English picture experience and I had quite a task at hand because I was shooting for the first time an action movie. But I'm also pregnant so there were so many layers for me to deal with. But they made it so seamless and so easy and so comfortable for me. It's something that I will never forget because of how beautifully and how well I was treated," Alia had told Variety about shooting for the film.